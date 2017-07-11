Filmmakers Panos Cosmatos, Abner Pastoll, Joachim Lafosse and Jacques Audiard Win Investment

Belgium's Wallimage has awarded four filmmakers significant project investment in the company's highly competitive 85th year of helping to bolster its local film industry.

Two genre films in particular have caught our attention with Wallimage's support becoming a crucial vote of confidence for the projects that are both currently in development. The first is Mandy, the second feature film by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow), starring Nicolas Cage, which is set to film this summer in Belgium.

The second is the upcoming Irish thriller A Good Woman Is Hard to Find directed by Abner Pastoll (Road Games), who is working with Frakas following their success with Raw. A Good Woman, described by Wallimage as "Ken Loach meets Tarantino", recently cast Sarah Bolger and was written by Ronan Blaney.

Jacques Audiard's English-language debut, an adaption of western novel, The Sisters Brothers, was also honoured with a cast featuring Joaquim Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal in the title roles, alongside John C. Reilly and Niels Arestrup.

Finally Joachim Lafosse's (The White Knights) eighth film, Continuer, based on a book by Laurent Mauvignier, was awarded funding by the firm.