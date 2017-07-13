Fantasia 2017: Teaser Trailer For DEAD SHACK Brings Lots of Gore And Some Laughs

Next stop on the Dead Shack tour this Summer is at the Fantasia International Film Festival. The Canadian zom-com will screen during the afternoon of July 22nd and if this fresh teaser trailer is anything to go by the crowd in Montreal is going to love Peter Ricq's movie.

There is plenty of evidence throughout that Dead Shack is going to be a gory affair then the punchline at the end is pretty good. As word spreads on this film it should gain some traction on the festival circuit through to the Fall I think.

On a weekend getaway at a rundown cottage in the woods, a precautious 14 year-old teen, his crude best friend, and his best friend's fearless older sister will have to grow up, work together, and save their hard partying parents from their predatory cabin neighbor intent on feeding them all to her undead family.” It's shaping up to be a pretty good weekend for shy 14-year-old Jason. He's driving up to a cottage in the woods with his brash (and a little crude) best friend Colin, Colin's older sister Summer who comes complete with a permanent chip on her shoulder and pull no-punches attitude, and their father/step-mother duo of Roger and Lisa, who are permanently stuck between "inappropriate for children" or "extremely inappropriate for children”party mode. Sure the cabin is really rustic (the cheapest Craig's List could find), and sure Roger and Lisa aren't the most responsible adults to chaperone a cottage getaway, but Jason is really looking forward to hanging out with his best friend (and Summer!) But things quickly take a turn for the messed up when Jason, Colin and Summer spy on their neighbor's cabin where they see a woman drugging two local 'bros' and then feeding them to her undead husband and kids. With a shotgun-totting psycho determined to keep them quiet, her slavering zombie family focused on eating them, and party-drunk parents who won’t believe them, it's up to Jason, Colin and Summer to arm themselves, toughen up, learn to work together and bash in some zombie skulls before they become their freak-of-a-neighbor's next family dinner. Goonies meets Evil Dead, "DEAD SHACK" is a dark comedy oozing with gory action.

Raven Banner Entertainment is handling Canadian sales and XYZ Films is handling global.

(XYZ Films Todd Brown and Screen Anarchy Todd Brown are the same people, occupying two different roles in the same amount of space and time. Right now he is too busy chasing Leprachauns on his birthday to have had any bearing on this contents of this article. Fekk their gold, Todd. Bring back whiskey!)