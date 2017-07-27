Exclusive Trailer: MIKE BOY, Why Does Everyone Want to Die Today?

it begins quietly, and then the action kicks in, and then we see the guns, a lot of guns.

In Mike Boy, guns play a big role, as showcased in our exclusive trailer, but there's also a secret society and an ancient prophecy. This is considered the first feature film by a director from the gulf countries (Hamzah Tarzan) and starring Emirati actor Hugh Massey (stage name). It's also considered the first cooperation between Saudi and UAE productions in Hollywood. Here's the official synopsis:

After an orphaned waiter "Mike Boy" is identified as the chosen one from an ancient prophecy, a shadowy figure visits him and forces Mike to join a secret society that is determined to rule the world. The society wants Mike to carry out a series of missions that will give them ultimate power. In exchange, they will reveal to Mike the long-lost secret of who he really is.

Emily Killian, Robert Sisko, Gerard Sanders, James Wellington and Ron Gilbert also star. Watch the moody and very atmospheric trailer below. Mike Boy is heading for theatrical release on September 1, 2017, with VOD release to follow on October 1.

