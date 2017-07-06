Exclusive Clip: SHE MAKES COMICS Looks at Women Leaders in Comic Book Industry

Though there are two comic book shop five minutes away from my house I will hop on the subway and go into downtown Toronto to shop at a particular store because I trust their opinions over anyone else I have spoken to. There is one young miss who has never led me wrong, making solid suggestions whenever I tell her what kind of book or series or artist I am looking for. She is better than the boys.

Some of what she has helped me find are female driven or centric series, books written or illustrated by women like Lumberjanes, the work of Tamra Bonvillain and Tess Fowler in Rat Queens, and Fiona Staples` Saga. Yet, according to Marisa Stotter's documentary She Makes Comics I am barely scratching the surface and that is both exciting to me and troubling for my wallet.

Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip from it to share with you. We have also included the trailer as well as a collection of stills from the film.

She Makes Comics traces the fascinating history of women in the comics industry. Despite popular assumptions about the comics world, women have been writing, drawing, and reading comics since the medium’s beginnings in the late 19th century. And today, there are scores of women involved in comics and its vibrant fan culture.

She Makes Comics will be available on VOD and iTunes on July 11, 2017. She Makes Comics features interviews with comic figureheads the likes of Ramona Fradon, Trina Robbins, Joyce Farmer, Karen Berger, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Becky Cloonan, and Jenette Kahn.