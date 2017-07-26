DEMENTIA 13: Chiller Films Releasing Coppola Remake This October

Yesterday Chiller Films announced that they would be releasing Richard LeMay's Dementia 13 in U.S. cinemas and on VOD and Digital HD throughout the month of October. As you peruse the press release below you will see that LeMay's film is a remake of Franics Ford Coppola's 1963 film. The dates for each release are also listed below. There does not appear to be a trailer available for this new version yet.

CHILLER FILMS RELEASES ‘DEMENTIA 13’ In Theaters October 6, 2017 and on VOD and Digital HD October 10, 2017 Chiller Films announces today the release of the upcoming horror thriller DEMENTIA 13, in theaters on October 6, 2017 and on VOD and Digital HD on October 10, 2017. This retelling of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1963 film of the same name is directed by Richard LeMay (“The Dark Rite,” “Naked As We Come”) and is written by Dan DeFilippo (“The Invaders,” “Chilling Visions: 5 Sates of Fear”) and Justin Smith (SiREN, THE BOY). The cast includes Julia Campanelli (“Walking Away”), Ana Isabelle (“The Eye,” “Lost Cat Corona”), Marianne Noscheze (“Horror Time”), Channing Pickett (“Redheads Anonymous”) and Christian Ryan (“Celebrity Ghost Stories,” “Casters”).

In DEMENTIA 13, a vengeful ghost, a mysterious killer and a family brimming with secrets converge in one night of terror.