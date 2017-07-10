COLD SKIN Teaser: Xavier Gens' Lovecraftian Horror Comes at Night

French extremist Xavier Gens (The Divide) has been super busy lately. Not only did he take the reigns on Cold Skin, an adaptation of Albert Sanchez Pinol's popular novel of the same name, he recently wrapped the yet-to-be released possession thriller, The Crucifixion, AND produced Mathieu Turi's post-apocalyptic debut Hostile.

For now though, let's marvel at this first teaser, and some stunning stills, for Cold Skin, a Lovecraftian take of madness set to premier in the fall. Pinol's book tells of a man who takes a strange job logging wind conditions on a tiny Antarctic island. Upon arrival, he discovers that he has a reclusive neighbour and that at night the island is "overrun by humanoid killer amphibians."

Cold Skin was written by Jesús Olmo and Eron Sheean and stars David Oakes, Ray Stevenson and Aura Garrido.