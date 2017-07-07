Bound By Debt Releases New Trailer!

Paul Mormando's upcoming action Drama Bound By Debt has released its new trailer. Check out the trailer now!

The film stars Martial Arts Legend Paul Mormando (Double Fist, American Sensei) as the underground fighting Dylan James with Bobby Ciasulli (RHONJ), Freedom Williams (C&C MUSIC FAME), Samuel Difiore (The Genesis Project), Michele Frantzeskos(The Right To Live) rounding out the cast.

It has been sometime since we actually had really good Martial Arts Flick, and Bound By Debt looks like it just might fill that void.

The Film which is scheduled for a December release by Cinevest Interactive, will be available on all major platforms.