Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Festival Interviews Movie Posters Sci-Fi Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Bound By Debt Releases New Trailer!

john malone
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote

Paul Mormando's upcoming action Drama Bound By Debt has released its new trailer. Check out the trailer now!

 

The film stars Martial Arts Legend  Paul Mormando (Double Fist, American Sensei) as the underground fighting Dylan James with Bobby Ciasulli (RHONJ), Freedom Williams (C&C MUSIC FAME), Samuel Difiore (The Genesis Project),  Michele Frantzeskos(The Right To Live)  rounding out the cast.

It has been sometime since we actually had really good Martial Arts Flick, and Bound By Debt looks like it just might fill that void.

The Film which is scheduled for a December release by Cinevest Interactive, will be available on all major platforms.

 

 

BOUND BY DEBT - official trailer #2 from ANNA MORMANDO on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Anna MormandoBobby CiasulliBound By DebtFreedom WilliamsMartial artsPaul Mormando
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.