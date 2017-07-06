AYLA: See Dee Wallace and Tristan Risk in Teaser For Elias Ganster's New Flick

Screen Anarchy is happy to premiere the first teaser for Ayla, the new film from writer/director Elias Ganster (Gut).

Elton, a man haunted by the mysterious death of his 4-year-old sister, brings her back to life thirty years later as an adult woman, with dire consequences.

It is an interesting teaser, with hints of some body horror going on in there along with glimpses of the always fascinating Tristan Risk. Out of curiousity I looked up the meaning of her character's name Ayla. It is Hebrew and Turkish in origin and could either mean oak tree, halo or moonlight. I cannot say if any of that ends up being intentional on Ganster's part but nature does appear to weigh in thematically here, as it also does in the luring key art.

The film stars Tristan Risk (American Mary) as Ayla and Nicholas Wilder (Gut) as Elton. They are joined by Dee Wallace (E.T., The Howling), Sarah Schoofs (Phobia), D'Angelo Midili (The Invoking), with appearances by Bill Oberst Jr. (Resolution) and Andrew Sensenig (We Are Still Here).