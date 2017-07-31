Action Star Paul Mormando and Director John A Gallagher to team Up for New Action Film.

Action star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt) is gearing up for his next film, to be Directed by Iconic New York Director John Gallagher (The Deli,Street Hunter). The film titled " The Last Hero is being described as The Warriors meets BlackBoard Jungle.

The Last Hero is an action packed revenge movie with an emphasis on star Paul Mormando's world class martial arts skills coupled with John Gallagher's prodigious directorial talents. Joined by a strong cast that includes Artie Pasquale (Sopranos), Shing Ka (Revenge Of The Green Dragons) and the ever talented Lucie Pohl ( Sarah Q, Red Dwarf)

Filming is scheduled to begin in Early 2018.