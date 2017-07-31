Fantasia Coverage Thrillers Anime Comedies All News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Action Star Paul Mormando and Director John A Gallagher to team Up for New Action Film.

John Malone
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Action Star Paul Mormando and Director John A Gallagher to team Up for New Action Film.

Action star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt)  is gearing up for his next film, to be Directed by Iconic New York Director John Gallagher (The Deli,Street Hunter).  The film titled " The Last Hero is being described as The Warriors meets BlackBoard Jungle.

The Last Hero is an action packed revenge movie with an emphasis on star Paul Mormando's world class martial arts skills coupled with John Gallagher's prodigious directorial talents.  Joined by a strong cast that includes Artie Pasquale (Sopranos), Shing Ka (Revenge Of The Green Dragons) and the ever talented Lucie Pohl ( Sarah Q, Red Dwarf) 

 

Filming is scheduled to begin in Early 2018.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ActionArtie PasqualeJohn GallagherLucie PohlMartial artsPaul MormandoShin ka
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.