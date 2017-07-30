Fantasia Coverage Indie Features International Reviews Dramas Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

We've made a little tweak to the system here at Screen Anarchy that took effect last night. We've been a little unhappy with the spam filters and other aspects of our commenting system for a little while now and so last night we flipped the switch and moved away from the old system and will be using the Facebook commenting system for our comments moving forward.

For the long term users, not to worry: All old comment threads are preserved and still on display with their respective articles. Nothing has been lost. It's not possible to thread the new comment system with the old one, however, so new comments in conversations that were active when we made the switch will stand apart from the old comments. Commenting on new posts should be as fully featured as ever.

