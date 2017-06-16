WATCH THE SUNSET: Watch The Intense Trailer For Aussie Single Take Thriller

Not a lot of filmmakers are rushing to make contributions to the single-take film style. Apart from being very difficult to pull off without a tonne of preparation beforehand you have to have something compelling in that single shot will captivate the audience's attention for a solid feature length run time.

Australian filmmakers Tristan Barr and Michael Gosden believe they have such a film with their thriller Watch The Sunset. Not only did the duo write and direct their flick but they also star in it along with Chelsea Zeller (who also helped with the screenplay), Annabelle Williamson, Aaron Walton, Zia Zantis-Vinycomb, Catherine Dawson, and Dennis Robertson. The cast all went to the same acting school, Victorian College of Arts in Melbourne, with exception of Annabelle Williamson, the little girl who plays Joey. Because, little girl. Der.

There is a new trailer for the flick, which will have its world premiere next month during the 20th anniversary of the Revelation Perth International Film Festival. While it has been edited together to highlight key moments in the story there is enough there to keep our interest, especially the side by side car crash at the end. Also, adding a child actor to the mix cannot be without it's challenges.