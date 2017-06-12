TSUANAMBEE Trailer: They Sting, and Then You're a Zombie

I'm afraid of bees -- because they're real and they hurt when they sting -- but I like zombies -- because they're dead and mostly walk slow and I don't believe in them. So what better combination could there be than a movie entitled Tsuanambee, in which bees are not only killer bees, but apparently transform their victims into zombies?

The synopsis gets right to the point: "After a catastrophe strikes Los Angeles, survivors face an even greater threat, thousands of giant killer bees, ushering in the end of the world!"

Milko Davis wrote and directed; Stacy Pederson and Ruselis Perry star. The picture debuts on VOD tomorrow (Tuesday, June 12). Watch the glorious (for bee-movie fans, such as myself) trailer below. Move over, The Swarm!