Trip Out With The International Trailer For Studio 4c Animated MUTAFUKAZ

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
We've been keeping an eye on French originated, Japanese animated feature film Mutafukaz around these parts for a while now. Created by the team behind Wakfu and animated by acclaimed Studio 4c (Mind Game, Tekkon Kinkreet, Animatrix) information has been slowly trickling out over the past couple years but with the film about to premiere as part of the Annecy festival the first, proper international trailer has arrived. And it's pretty damn fantastic.

Angelino is one of the thousands of deadbeats living in Dark Meat City, a ruthless megalopolis of California. Following a foolish scooter accident caused by the heavenly vision of a mysterious girl, the young man starts experiencing violent headaches doubled with strange hallucinations involving monstrous creatures lurking throughout the city…

Check it out below!

