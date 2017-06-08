THE SUMMONER: Help is on The Way, Punching Demons in The Face

I have to admit that there is something neat about this trailer for The Summoner a short film from James Secker. Perhaps it has triggered my nostalgic side, but it goes beyond the reliable lure of 80s synth pop. I like this mix of laser tech and an old school approach to house cleansing by punching demons in their face. Its getting back to basics, you know? Leave your scripture at home. Pack up your laser grids and your fighting gloves, its time to go throw out Satan's squatters. Have a look for yourself.

In a world where spirits of the dead are the most pervasive and dangerous threat we face, the public must call upon the skills of an enigmatic ghost-hunter who gets more than he bargained for facing the most deadly threat of his career.

And in a statement from Secker,

With The Summoner, we set out to create something fresh and modern but with a nostalgic twist. The film is a love letter to action, horror and romance films of the Eighties without having a specific date or time. Last summer, we put the project up on Indiegogo and hit 101%. Filming took place over the course of four days. The original soundtrack was released on Lazerdiscs Records in November 2016 and has gone on to receive rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is currently being submitted to festivals worldwide.

So there you have it. The Summoner may just appear at a festival near you in the not too distant future. Keep an eye out for it.