THE DOUBLE FACE: Full Trailer Arrives For Belgian Thriller

Erik Van Looy's 2003 thriller The Memory Of A Killer (also known as The Alzheimer Case in English, or De Zaak Alzheimer in the original language) introduced much of the world to the works of local crime novelist Jef Geeraerts and created somthing of a sensation in the process. The film turned out to be a huge international hit, leading producers to team up with director Jan Verheyen for a second Geeraerts adaptation (Dossier K) and Verheyen is about to return to cinema screens with a third Geeraerts adaptation The Double Face (Het Tweede Gelaat).

The once unconditional friendship between police officers Vincke and Verstuyft hits a very rough patch when they come up against a series of gruesome murders. Complicating matters even further, a survivor of the killer drives a wedge between them when Verstuyft falls for her charms. Meanwhile, the serial killer has a new victim in sight...

A first teaser for this one arrived back in November and has now been followed by a full theatrical trailer, one that offers up a string of gorgeous visuals and high tension. Yep, this one looks very much up to par with the previous titles and the overall wave of crime noir coming out of northern Europe. Take a look below!