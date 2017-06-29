SOUND FROM THE DEEP Trailer: Lovecraftian Terror Rises

Fans of H. P. Lovecraft have ample reason to rejoice these days.

Even if Guillermo del Toro’s At the Mountains of Madness never got made, there’s no shortage of writers and directors dipping their toes in Lovecraftian waters. Just ask Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams who are set to adapt Matt Ruff’s “Lovecraft Country” into an HBO anthology series. And if last year saw the premieres of The Void and An Eldritch Place, then this year Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s The Endless will descend upon the international film festival circuit as a very unique example of cosmic dread.

Joining these ranks is Sound from the Deep, co-directed by Antti Laakso and Joonas Allonen. The Finnish short had its world premiere at Night Visions in Helsinki and has recently been selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The slice of Cthulhu fiction follows an international research team that gets more than they bargained for when exploring uncharted terrain …

Want to catch a glimpse of the sunken city of R'lyeh? Check the trailer below, and keep your eyes (and ears) peeled for Sound from the Deep.