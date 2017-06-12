Cannes Coverage Musicals International Features Sci-Fi Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Our Favorite Faces Of Bruce Willis
This week, Once Upon a Time in Venice sees its release. It's an action-comedy by Robb and Mark Cullen, with an impressive cast which includes John Goodman, Jason Momoa, Famke Janssen and Bruce Willis.

Which brings us to Bruce Willis, who has for the past three decades been oscillating between comedy and action. And while the quality of his films may vary, in each genre he has participated in a few classics, and sometimes even became iconic.

So he's our actor of the week. What is your favorite performance by him? Was he funny or awesome (or both)? Chime in, in the comments below!

  • wabalicious

    Aside from Die Hard i'd say The Last Boy Scout. Hostage and 16 Blocks were *slightly* out of the ordinary for him too. But these days he is happy to just stand there, make zero effort and collect the money, it seems. I hope he makes another good film some time in the near future, when he can be bothered.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Easy. Die Hard.

