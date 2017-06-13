NOWHERE TO HIDE: Canadian Dates For Iraqi Medic Doc

Canadian dates have been announced for the North American release of Zaradasht Ahmed's documentary Nowhere to Hide. The award winning documentary will open here in Toronto and in Vancouver on June 30th. We have included the trailer below.

Canadian Theatrical Locations:

Friday, June 30 at Vancity Theatre- Vancouver BC

Friday, June 30 at Carlton Cinema- Toronto ON

Friday, June 30 at Kingsway Theatre- Toronto ON

Nowhere to Hide follows male nurse Nori Sharif through five years of dramatic change, providing unique access into one of the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible areas – the “triangle of death” in central Iraq. Initially filming stories of survivors and the hope of a better future as American and Coalition troops retreat from Iraq in 2011, conflicts continue with Iraqi militias, and the population flees accompanied by most of the hospital staff. Nori is one of the few who remain. When ISIS advances on Jalawla in 2014 and takes over the city, he too must flee with his family at a moment’s notice, and turns the camera on himself.

In a statement from Norwegian/Iraqi director Zaradasht Ahmed,