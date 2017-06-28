New LOGAN LUCKY Trailer: Has Steven Soderbergh Lost His Mind?

A new trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky suggests that the filmmaker may have lost his mind.

Enacted by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver (as brothers), Daniel Craig (as an expert they bust out of prison), Katie Homes (as an ex), Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Seth MacFarlane, and Katherine Waterston, the characterizations are, shall we say, broadly comic. Rebecca Blunt wrote the script, and something about it drew Soderbergh back into the directing chair; I trust that he has some great ideas in store for his return to the big screen.

Enjoy the trailer below. It looks ... wild! Logan Lucky is due to his theaters on August 18.