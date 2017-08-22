Have Your Say: What's The Best Film Heist Ever?

Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky
has hit cinemas, and while it hasn't run off with the box office yet, fans of the quirky director sure get their money's worth. In his review
, Jim Tudor says: "Your mileage may vary, but it's nevertheless nice to have Soderbergh back in the race."
Which is a bit of a pun, of course, seeing as how the film is about a heist pulled off during a Nascar event. It's not exactly Soderbergh's first heist film either, as he also directed the Ocean's 11-12-13
trilogy.
"Heists" are of course an absolutely fantastic subject for exciting cinema. The bringing together of a team of experts, the plan, the execution, mutual respect and/or distrust, the clean (or messy) getaway... It's a mother lode of opportunities for action scenes, double-crossings, underdogs, eccentric characters, timing, cleverness... and of course the thrill of the steal itself. Will it work? Will they get away with the loot? Do we want them to? Needless to say, the history of cinema contains plenty of terrific movie heists.
And that brings us to the question of the week: what's the best film heist ever? It doesn't need to be the best heist film, or even in a good film at all, but what is your favorite film heist, and why?
