MIND CAGE: Watch This Trailer For Cambodia's First Psychological Thriller

Traditional and modern methods collide in Amit Dubey's feature film debut and Cambodia's first psychological thriller, Mind Cage. Dubey passed along the trailer for his first feature film and it is definitely worth checking out. Apart from some arresting imagery there is a great sense of menace in it as well.

A traditional healer in a Cambodian village uses violent methods to treat his mentally ill patient by locking her up in a cage. He gets humiliated and locked up when a Psychiatrist from the city intervenes and proves him wrong. Having lost all respect and hungry for revenge, the Healer manages to escape and tracks down the Psychiatrist and stalks his family. The Healer breaks into the Psychiatrist’s house every night and the family wakes up to a disturbing surprise each morning. Strange events happening in the house start to disintegrate the happy family. Things get even more complicated as the Psychiatrist’s wife is a strong believer of traditional old beliefs. Sanity is challenged as the Healer’s cruel games pushes everyone in the family towards the edge.

So here are some facts from the film. Rous Mony, who plays the villain Mony, was the lead actor of Ruin, a Cambodian film that got the Horizons Award, Special Jury prize at Venice Film Festival in 2013. He also appears as Scar in Jimmy Henderson's upcoming action flick Jailbreak. More on Jimmy in a moment. Actress Sveng Socheata is a famous Cambodian actress who is also in Angelina Jolie's upcoming film First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, to be released on Netflix in September.

Jimmy Henderson, who has directed four feature films in Cambodia, including the latest action flick Jailbreak is the cinematographer. Mind Cage was written by Michael Hodgson who has written five Cambodian feature films including Jailbreak and Jimmy Henderson's Hanuman.