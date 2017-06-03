Lighthouse Film Festival to Feature FITS AND STARTS, KING OF PEKING, MAN UNDERGROUND & More

People of New Jersey and surrounding environs: the wonderful Lighthouse FIlm Festival is coming your way, and it's got a stellar lineup to keep you well occupied next weekend.

Running Thursday June 8th - Sunday June 11th, in and around Long Beach, the festival is featuring a plethora of amazing fiction, documentary, and short films. Some highlights include: the opening night film King of Peking, about a father and son film projection team, who begin to pirate DVDs to make ends meet; Fits and Starts, the feature debut of director Laura Terruso starring Wyatt Cenac; Man Underground, the quiet and disturbing alien abduction thriller by Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine; Dina, the Sundance Documentary Grand Jury Award winner, and the closing film is another thriller, Missing in Europe, Tamar Halpern's new film about a Sara, a cyber expert searching for her missing daughter in Serbia.

Indeed, the festival puts the spotlight on women filmmakers not only in their strong representation in screenings, but also with the 'Write by the Beach' retreat for female filmmakers and screenwriters. Other highlights of films screening by women are Gold Star by Victoria Negri, documentaries One October by Rachel Shulman and The Oyster Farmers by Angela Anderson and Corinne Gray Ruff, and close to half of the short films.

More details, including the full lineup, are in the press release below. So take a trip to the Jersey Shore for some terrific films.

The Lighthouse International Film Festival (LIFF) has announced the complete lineup for its ninth annual event, which will take place June 8-11, 2017 on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The festival will open with Sam Voutas’ acclaimed King of Peking, a rousing Beijing-set love letter to cinema that brought cheering audiences to their feet at Tribeca 2017.



“From the opening frames of King of Peking, I knew that it was special and a film that the LIFF audience will love,” says Lighthouse International Film Festival’s Eric Johnson. “Sam Voutas has made a film that speaks to cinephiles in a unique way, filled with moments that show film’s ability to act as a universal bond, while also telling a terrific story with a ton of heart and laughs. It is punctuated by pitch-perfect turns from his actors and it all comes together to form a sublime way to kick off the 2017 festival,” with director Sam Voutas participating in a Q&A following the screening.



LIFF will again present both Documentary and Narrative Centerpiece Films, including Jonathan Olshefski’s Quest as Documentary Centerpiece. A vérité portrait of a North Philadelphia family that was shot over the course of a decade, it tells the tale of Christopher “Quest” Rainey, along with his wife Christine (aka “Ma Quest”). They open the door to their home music studio, which serves as a creative sanctuary from the strife that grips their neighborhood. Over the years, the family evolves as everyday life brings a mix of joy and unexpected crisis. Set against the backdrop of a country now in turmoil, the film is a tender depiction of an American family whose journey is a profound testament to love, healing and hope.



The Festival’s Narrative Centerpiece film is Fits and Starts, the feature directorial debut of Laura Terruso. The acclaimed comedy stars The Daily Show’s Wyatt Cenac as a struggling writer who has been toiling away at the same novel for years. His wife (Jennifer Greta Lee) is a hot young literary figure, who has just released a new masterpiece. When her publisher invites the couple to an artists’ salon at his home in Connecticut, the pair embark on a twisted journey, and David must face his demons and try to “not be weird” among the waspy salon guests and competitive art set in attendance. He encounters a dentist with publishing aspirations, a book critic full of condescending advice, a fellow writer who may know his wife a little too well, an old “friend” and a high powered bipolar literary agent who just might be able to help him... for a price.