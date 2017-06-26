LGBT Punk Rock Musical SPIDARLINGS to be unleashed by Troma

After five years in the making - Queer Punk Rock Musical "Spidarlings" is finally completed and about to be unleashed by TROMA Entertainment. The film stars Sophia Disgrace ("Grindsploitation"), Rahel Kapsaski ("Soul Looting") and Lee Mark Jones (formerly Gypsy Lee Pistolero of The Gypsy Pistoleros) among a cult cast including Rusty Goffe ("Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory", "Star Wars"), infamous Hentai/Manga artist Toshio Maeda ("La Blue Girl"), June Brown ("EastEnders") and the creator of "The Toxic Avenger" himself, Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman.

"Spidarlings" deals with social issues such as the British Welfare system, gender fluidity, poverty and the life of sex workers in the UK. Along the way there are musical numbers, pugs, drag queens, giant spiders, chainsaws, acid fueled animation sequences and plenty of TROMA style insanity.

The film was written and directed by Salem Kapsaski (author of "Nazi Sniper") with original songs by Jeff Kristian (Big Brother's singing drag queen)

"Spidarlings"premieres on TROMA Now on the 1st of July 2017 with a DVD/Blu release scheduled for later in the year.