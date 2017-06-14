Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival announces 2017 winners

The very first annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival just came to a close and announced their winners for 2017.

The exciting 2017 line-up included Erika Stone: Funeral Day by Jon Weinberg, Street Scene by Lars Gerhard, Red by Branko Tomovic, Even Lovers Get the Blues by Laurent Micheli, The Fastest, Most Romantic Love Yet by Shane Butler, Quaker Oaths by Louisiana Kreutz just to name a few.

The Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival aims to unsettle viewers and upend expectations with movies that "shatter convention and incite spirited debate." Organizer Todd Morris says the festival channels "the rebellious spirit of the Molly Maguires, welcoming the boldest, most defiant filmmakers."

Screening at the Mauch Chunk Opera House were nine feature films and 77 shorts, most of which had premieres. "I've been to a lot of film festivals over the years, from Cannes — seven times — to the grittiest of underground festivals, and I can truly say that I'm incredibly proud of our films and I stand behind all of them 100 percent," says Morris, a filmmaker ("A Gun For Jennifer") who moved to Jim Thorpe in 2014.

Selections ranged from American independents to movies from Egypt, Russia, Germany and Spain. There were comedies, thrillers, romances, horror films, documentaries and LGBT fare.

"I'd say most of our films have a dark, irreverent, rebellious tone and will definitely press buttons and take the viewers on a journey far from their safe spaces," Morris says.

Here is the list of the 2017 nominations and winners:

AWARDS 2017

1. BEST FEATURE: "Palacios" Director Robert Herrera

2. BEST SHORT: “Sweet Maddie Stone” Director Brady Hood

3. BEST DIRECTOR - FEATURE: Laurent Micheli “Even Lovers Get the Blues”

4. BEST DIRECTOR - SHORT: Steven Alexander Russell “Tastes Like Medicine”

5. BEST SCREENPLAY: Shane Butler “The Fastest, Most Romantic Love Yet”

6. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Dino Osmanovic “Henry”

7. BEST ACTOR: Mtume Gant “White Face”

8. BEST ACTRESS: Libby Bibb “Palacios”

9. BEST DOCUMENTARY: David Kessler “The Pine Barrens”

10. BEST LGBTQ SUBJECT: “Out Here In Kansas” Director Adam Knapp

11. BEST HORROR / SCI FI: “Don’t Feed The Troll” Director Marc Fratto

12. BEST ANIMATION: “The Bonito is Finito” Director Victor Stabin

13. BEST COMEDY: “Funeral Day” Director Jon Weinberg

14. BEST EXPERIMENTAL: “La Tristesse Durera Toujours” Director Vincent de Giulio

15. BEST GRINDHOUSE: “Terrence” Director Jeffrey Garcia

16. “ENFANT TERRIBLE” (Student Filmmaker Award): Director Radheya Jegatheva “Journey”

17. SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: Director MYC Agnew “Alone: The Only Thing to Fear is Yourself”

18. SPECIAL JURY PRIZE: Director Daniel Vogelmann “Hard Way: The Action Musical”

19. LOCAL HERO (PA Filmmaker Award): Director Joe Sapienza “Centralia”

20. Breakout Performance: Olajuwon Davis “Palacios”

NOMINATIONS 2017

1 Best Feature

Even Lovers Get the Blues

Funeral Day

Henry

Palacios

Quaker Oaths

2 Best Short

Goliath

Leslie

Origami

Silence

Sweet Maddie Stone

3 Best Director - Short

Leslie – Alejandro Montoya Marin

On Attend – Dimitri Sterkens

Silence- Dejan Mrkic

Sweet Maddie Stone – Brady Stone

Tastes Like Medicine – Steven Alexander Russell

Vindicte – Retalitation – Ange-Regis Hounkpatin

4 Best Director - Feature

Even Lovers Get The Blues – Laurent Micheli

Funeral Day – Jon Weinberg

Henry – Philipp Fussenegger

Palacios – Robert Herrera

Quaker Oaths – Louisiana Kreutz

5 Best Screenplay

The Fastest, Most Romantic Love Yet

Funeral Day

Sweet Maddie Stone

Quaker Oaths

See You Yesterday

6 Best Cinematography

Chateau Sauvignon: Terroir – Oliver Anderson

Fallen - Corrado Serri

Henry - Dino Osmanovic

January Hymn – Kate McCullough

Palacios – David Rocco

7 Best Actor

Mtume Gant - Whiteface

Max Jenkins - The Mess He Made

Damion Rochester – Tastes Like Medicine

Branko Tomovic - RED

Jon Weinberg - Funeral Day

8 Best Actress

Charly Thorn - Silence

Eden Duncan-Smith - See You Yesterday

Jennifer Heylen – On Attend

Kika Magalhaes - Leslie

Libby Bibb - Palacios

9 Best Documentary

Centralia

The Cost of Living

Ericka Stone: Street Scene

Out Here in Kansas

The Pine Barrens

10 Best LGBTQ Subject

Bride of Frankie

Even Lovers Get The Blues

The Mess He Made

Out here in Kansas

Relics

11 Best Horror / Sci Fi

Beware The Beast I Worship

Don't Feed the Troll

Earworm

I Baked Him A Cake

They Will All Die In Space

12 Best Animation

149th and Grand Concourse

Angelica

The Bonito is Finito

Journey

13 Best Comedy

The Fastest Romantic Love Yet

Funeral Day

et's Get a Room

Monday

Pay Day

Quaker Oaths

14 Best Experimental

The Cost of Living

Fallen

Fool's Chair

To Quiet My Mind

La Tristesse Durera Toujours

15 Best Grindhouse

Earworm

La Tristesse Durera Toujours

PMS: Pre Teen Monster Syndrome

The Swelling

Terrence

16 “Enfant Terrible” (young filmmaker award)

Angelica

The Fastest, Most Romantic Love Yet

For Isabelle

Journey MPC

Necessity Has No Law

17 Special Achievement

MYC Agnew - Alone: The Only Thing to Fear is Yourself

Jack Cochran & Pamela Falkenberg - The Cost Of Living

Henry Kaplan - We Together

18 Special Jury Prize

Do You Like Me Now?

Hard Way: The Action Musical

See You Yesterday

Vindicte - Retalitation

We Together

19 Local Hero (PA filmmaker award)

Amy Frear - Selkie

Kate Kelsen - Little Red Truck

Wesley Mellott - Marbletown

Kelly Murray - The Astronomer

Joe Sapienza - Centralia

Eric Szollosy - Fools Chair

20 Breakout Performance

Jessica Barden - Sweet Maddie Stone

Nino Böhlau - Henry

Olajuwon Davis - Palacios

For more information, visit http://www.jimthorpeindiefilmfest.com