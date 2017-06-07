Japan Cuts Coverage Dramas International Videos Weird News Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Japan Cuts 2017: Lineup includes Sono's ANTI-PORNO and Joe Odagiri in Person!

U.S. Editor; Los Angeles, California (@benumstead)
The 11th edition of North America's preeminent festival for contemporary Japanese Cinema slices into frame July 13 - 23 at Japan Society in New York City.

Today, we have the full lineup of films and guests, including this years Cut Above Award recipient, Joe Odagiri. The beloved actor will be on hand for the U.S. premire of Kohei Oguri's Foujita, on the titular notorious 20th century painter. Also on tap is the latest from the prolific Sion Sono, Anti-Porno, Seijun Seizuji's forgotten gem Zigeunerweisen, as well as the Sundance and HotDocs selected Tokyo Idols.

You can find the full lineup, the schedule and attending filmmakers at Japan Society's website.

