Impressive Russian SciFi Short THE PASSENGER Teased

Russian director Egor Abramenko has long been a favorite in these parts - a quick search of our archive will turn up a number of his previous works - but has largely been out of our view in recent days. The helmer recently handled second unit duties on Fedor Bondarchuk's huge budget local scifi hit Attraction but he's back calling the shots for himself now with his new scifi short The Passenger.

Set against the backgrop of 1970 Moscow and the Soviet space program at the height of the Cold War, this is an impressive piece of work that showcases the tight control and impressive production value that we've come to expect from Abramenko with a nice little jolt to wrap things up. It's very quality stuff that hopefully signals a return to developing his own material. Check it out below!