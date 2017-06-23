NYAFF Coverage Indie Videos Indie Reviews Festival News Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive: Take to the Skies with André Hedetoft's SPACE PIRATES

Contributing Writer; Belgium (@BelgianFilmBuff)
Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive: Take to the Skies with André Hedetoft's SPACE PIRATES

Last we heard from André Hedetoft (co-writer-director of Origin) he was working on something called Finns Här Några Snälla Barn or as you might remember it: “Pippi Longstocking with zombies!” While that film is still very much on track, aiming for a winter shoot and currently casting its leads, Hedetoft already has another project in the pipeline. Space Pirates promises to be true to its title as “a unique mix of sci-fi and fantasy, bringing the myths and legends of pirates of the seven seas to life, in space”.

Born as an imaginative adventure a young Hedetoft used to dream up in his bathtub, Space Pirates’ story became emotionally enriched by the birth of his three daughters: “Three girls hidden throughout the galaxy discover on their fifteenth birthday that they're daughters to legendary space pirates and in their DNA each hold one piece of the map to a treasure that can lead the population of a long gone earth all the way home.”

Space Pirates is first being turned into a graphic novel and on the lookout for partners who can help transform the creative vision into a one-of-a-kind tv-series.

We have some concept art (created by Jens Grönberg) to go along with the nifty announcement. Enjoy it in the gallery below, and as always: you can click on the image to enlarge.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
André HedetofOriginSpace Pirates
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.