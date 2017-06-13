Exclusive Clip: In AMERICA HAS FALLEN, Getting Digits Can Be Hazardous to Your Health

I am not bragging, but never once have I been given some digits only to find out they are for a local falafal cookhouse. Never have I, because you need a certain amount of testicular fortitude or drunken courage to ask for them in the first place. I always imagined it to turn out disastorous, but nothing like the outcome in this clip from Tom Getty's upcoming action flick America Has Fallen.

When a former marine is framed for a deadly terrorist bombing, he must track down the mastermind behind the plot. But soon he discovers an even deadlier conspiracy that threatens the nation. One that will force him to choose between the freedom of millions, and his own survival.

Once called Rising Fear the production is taking advantage of the buzz around another action franchise and are now calling it America Has Fallen. The action will be available on VOD conveniently enough on July 4th.

