DOWN UNDER Director To Unleash His LITTLE MONSTERS

I'm just going to come right out and say this, okay? Down Under writer-director Abe Forsythe is kind of a genius. While Down Under itself has proven to be one of those films that distributors are afraid of - as will happen when you use an actual race riot as the starting point of a biting comedy about race politics in the current day and age - it has gone on to a rousing reception wherever it has been seen, including picking up awards at the 2016 edition of Fantastic Fest. Which makes the following very good news, indeed:

Forsythe will begin production on his newest opus, Little Monsters, in October witht he backing of Screen Australia and You're Next and Anomalisa producers Keith Calder and Jessica Wu along wth Down Under producer Jodi Matterson.

The saga follows Dave, who goes to live with his sister, a single mother, after breaking up with his fiancée. While Dave is looking after his sister’s five-year-old he meets kindergarten teacher Caroline. Dave is soon smitten, a relationship which is tested when he volunteers to escort the kids on an excursion, where they are attacked by zombies. Thereafter Dave and Caroline try to convince the kids they are part of an elaborate ride rather than being at the centre of a zombie Apocalypse.

Expect very good things here and check out the trailer for Down Under below to see why we're so excited for this one.