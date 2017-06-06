Brooklyn Film Fest 2017 Exclusive Clip: SWEET PARENTS, How to Make It in New York

Set to enjoy its world premiere at the Brooklyn Film Festival this coming Friday evening, Sweet Parents is an indie film that is set in New York, but is more about the challenges that arise after living there for years. We've got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Here's some of the official verbiage:

The film follows the pursuit of success, and subsequent struggle, in the New York culinary and art worlds. Gabby, a sculptor, and Will, a chef, start side relationships with a successful older man and woman in a last ditch hope of supporting their careers, ultimately pitting true love against ambition.

Sweet Parents is not about the young couple moving to New York to pursue their dreams, full of fire and passion, but rather, it's about the couple that has been there for 10 years, burnt out, contemplating giving it all up, asking themselves “What’s the point? Why are we still here?” and making one last ditch effort to avoid the feeling that the last 10 years have been a waste for Will & Gabby.

Sweet Parents will be world premiering at The Brooklyn Film Festival on Friday, June 9th at 8:30 p.m . Sweet Parents will also be screening at the Lower East Side Film Festival on Wednesday, June 14th at 8 p.m .

Watch our exclusive clip below, as well as the trailer.