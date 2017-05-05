TUBELIGHT Trailer: Oh Nothing, Just A Bollywood Remake Of LITTLE BOY With A Grown Ass Man Playing The Kid.

I wasn't going to touch this, because I have less than zero interest in the work of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but it's too ridiculous to pass up.

Do you remember the film Little Boy from 2015? In that film, one of the more recent fauth based dramas that have made a mainstream comeback over the last few years, a young boy's prayers to bring his father home from World War II lead to the atomic bombs that ended the war and the lives of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians. Well, it's getting a Bollywood remake later this summer.

Tubelight is actor Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Kabir Khan (no relation), and reframes Little Boy from the second World War to the 1962 Sino-Indian war. Rather than a child willing the war to stop via the most destructive weapons ever used in combat, this time it's a 55 year old simpleton leading the charge.

This movie is going to be so bad and it's going to make a bajillion dollars.

Just as the Bollywood film industry is recovering from the sobering reality that a south Indian film, the magnificent juggernaut that is Baahubali 2, has just rewritten all of the box office records in the space of less than a week, we get teh first look at what it likely to be the next contender to the throne. Salman Khan's films are a force of nature at the box office, and his Eid holiday releases over the last decade or so have routinely broken collection records irrespective of quality. I can't see that train slowing down anytime soon, especially since Salman as a simpleton has proven to be a bankable element in the past - see Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

I will not see this film, and this trailer just makes that commitment I've made to myself easier to stand by. Judge for yourself.