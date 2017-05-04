THE RAID Villain Yayan Ruhian Stars In Indonesian Tokusatsu Film SATRIA HEROES: REVENGE OF DARKNESS

While the Power Rangers may be the best known heroes of the tokusatsu genre around the world the style of film - one that pits masked heroes against cosmic foes witha fusion of special effects and grounded martial arts action - has a long and rich history. Yes, the biggest brands all originate in Japan, where the genre first emerged, but it crops up throughout Asia with a fairly high degree of regularity and it would appear a significant new entry has just arrived in Indonesia.

Releasing right about now, Satria Heroes: Revenge Of Darkness stars The Raid baddie Yayan Ruhian in a key part while offering up what appears to be a very high production value spin on all the classic tokusatsu elements with a distinctive Indonesian flavor. This is looking poised to be a major local hit and it's not at all hard to see why. Take a look at the trailer below!