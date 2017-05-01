THE NILE HILTON INCIDENT: Watch The Trailer For The Sundance Winning Egyptian Thriller

Egyptian-Swedish writer-director Tarik Saleh won raves at Sundance with his taut, Cairo-set thriller The Nile Hilton Incident - so many raves, in fact, that he ended up walking away with the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. This tale of justice and corruption is a good one and with the international releases now gearing up the first trailer has arrived online.

Recently divorced and easily corrupt police Commissioner Ahmed Noredin (Fares Fares) is assigned to solve the murder of a famous singer – murdered in a hotel room at The Nile Hilton in Cairo.

Noredin soon discovers that the murdered singer had a secret relationship with the hotel’s owner, Shafig, a wealthy building contractor, who is best friends with President Mubarak’s son. When it turns out, the case follows the trail into the wealthy and political power elite, the case is closed as “solved“, but Noredin is keen to solve the case and now puts his life at stake to solve the murder.

Fares Fares - best known these days for his work in the hugely successful Department Q films - takes the lead here and delivers a powerful, complex performance. Check out the trailer below.