SPIRIT GAME: PRIDE OF A NATION: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The Lacrosse Doc

Peter Spirer and Peter Baxter's documentary on the sport of lacrosse and its meaning to members of First Nations communities, Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation, will be released by XLrator Media in U.S. cinemas this Friday, May 26th. It will be followed by a digital release on VOD and iTunes on June 20th. ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you which you may watch below along with the trailer.

Lacrosse originated with the Iroquois, which they call their "medicine game," and is the lifeblood of their Nation. The Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team is not only among the world's best, but ambassadors for their Nation's sovereignty and recognition. In 2015, the Iroquois hosted the World Championships on Native soil for the first time ever, in which history, politics and culture all collided on the playing field before the eyes of the world.

In this clip one gets the immediate sense of how far and wide lacrosse has traveled around the World. Growing up here in Canada we always knew that lacrosse was one of our national sports for almost 160 years, with our indigenous peoples playing it long before that. I had no idea that the sport was played in places as far reaching as Korea, New Zealand and Uganda. More importantly the clip also speaks of how important the events in this documentary were for the hosts, the Iroquois Nation, in regards to their identity and sovereignty.

You will find out more on that in Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation this Friday.