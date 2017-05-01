Julian Barratt's MINDHORN Squares Off Against Kenneth Branagh In New Clip

Starring Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, Nathan Barley), and featuring a host of British comedy favourites, including the film's co-writer Simon Farnaby (Horrible Histories, Yonderland) and Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge), anarchic comedy Mindhorn follows a broken down former TV detective as he's drawn into a real-life murder case. With its uniquely British style and play on the dated quirks of vintage television, the film is reminiscent of cult favorites like Garth Merenghi's Darkplace.

Washed-up Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) peaked with hit 1980s detective show Mindhorn, playing the titular Isle of Man sleuth with a robotic eye that allowed him to literally “see the truth”. Decades later, when a deranged Manx criminal demands Mindhorn as his nemesis, Thorncroft returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs for one last chance to reignite his glory days, professional credibility and even romance with former co-star/paramour Patricia Deville (Essie Davis).

Mindhorn is released in UK cinemas on 5 May 2017.