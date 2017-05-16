INTERVIEW: Female Filmmakers Sarah Goer and Amanda Ives Team-Up for Feature Film ”THREE ROADS”

After years of frustration with the over-simplification and misrepresentation of their gender in the entertainment arena, women are stepping out of the shadows and into the limelight these days.

Two such women, Sarah Goer and Amanda Ives, have teamed up to write, produce and star in the upcoming indie dramedy feature film “Three Roads.” Produced under their newly formed production company, AmandaSarahFilm, the women set out to create a film revolving around smart, complex, authentic female characters.

With sites on the 2018 festival circuit, the team is currently in post-production and in the final days of a finishing funds Kickstarter campaign (ThreeRoadsMovieKickstarter.com) for the film.

With all of this in the works, Sarah Goer and Amanda Ives took time out to answer a few questions.

Can you tell us about your dramatic feature film “Three Roads”?

SARAH: Our film tells the story of three women in their early 30s who feel stuck in their lives for various reasons. They've been friends since childhood, and their lives have gone in different directions. They come back together to help one of them cope with the loss of her father. As their worlds re-collide, they learn and grow, ultimately choosing whether to stay stuck or move forward. Ultimately, we hoped to make a film that would be both funny and touching, that would celebrate women's friendships, and where women could recognize and identify with our main characters. We think we've succeeded.

What made you want to create this film?

SARAH: Creative thirst! We were ready to take charge of our own destinies. And we hoped we could make the kind of film about women we constantly long to see.

AMANDA: Instead of waiting around for someone to give us the roles we have always wanted to play, we decided to create them for ourselves. It's no longer enough, as actors, to wait for permission to engage with our art.

Any tough moment’s on-set while shooting, either personally or otherwise?

SARAH: Oh man. There's this one scene in the film - the meditation scene - that we had to reshoot twice. The first time, there turned out to be construction next to where we planned to film, and our sound recordist and director had to take time off shooting to go scout new locations. The second time, we underestimated the amount of time we would need and couldn't get the shots before the light got too harsh. By the third time we went out to shoot the scene (this time at 5:30 AM in the morning or so), no one was thrilled to be there - but we all rallied and made it happen! Oh yeah...and then there was the horrific rash I contacted over half my body early on in the shoot. Turned out to be a strep infection. Thank goodness it was only on my back and stomach, so that it's not visible on camera. Of course, there's a shower scene in the film where you can see my back, but Amanda and our co-star/co-writer Vanessa slathered me with make-up and you can't tell. Phew. And things magically worked out that I was able to get a doctor's appointment on our day off, and I got the medication I needed. So it all worked out.

AMANDA: There was also an interesting moment of problem-solving when we showed up to film our scene that takes place on the beach, and were faced with grey and cold weather. (The script had called for a sunny, hot day.) We fiddled around with the script and ended up adding a new location - a local diner - to the story. Amazing things can happen when you improvise within conflict or strict parameters!

Authenticity was an important factor for you both as filmmakers; how did you foster that on this project?

AMANDA: We were inspired by the ultra-naturalistic, improvisational methods of Joe Swanberg, the Duplass Brothers, and Lynn Shelton, so from the get-go, we knew that authenticity and naturalism was of utmost importance to us. We had a very honest exchange of ideas all the way through the writing process, which I think was very helpful in both continuing with that honesty throughout filming, and with developing the characters to a point in which they felt most natural and authentic to us as actors.

Overall, what been the biggest piece of advice you wish you would have followed?

SARAH: Gosh...I don't know. I feel like we did a pretty solid job of listening to advice and following everything we agreed with. That was one of our strengths as producers - listening and doing lots of research, and then following our instincts regarding what to apply. There are certainly things we learned for next time, but nothing comes to mind as specific advice we received that we didn't follow and wish we had.

Best advice you actually followed?

SARAH: Oh, TONS of stuff. Whatever you do, hire a top-notch sound recordist. Make sure to feed your crew well. You don't need as much money as you think you do - let financial limitations foster your creativity.

Have you ever thought about giving up on the film and what's stopped you?

AMANDA: Yes, of course. Filmmaking is so arduous and challenging, and can feel so overwhelming, I think it's very natural to want to give up, at times. I think what has stopped me is that I know I want to create and be an artist, and that in order to do that, we have to push through the difficult times and stretch ourselves. We have to do that so we can get to create the kind of work, and the quality of work, we've always dreamed of creating.

SARAH: Um. YES. Making a film is CHALLENGING. I still feel like giving up sometimes. We're finishing up post, and then we've got a long distribution journey ahead of us. Sometimes I think, "We've worked so hard for such a long time...let's just finish the film and call it done. Put it up on the internet and call it a day." But I can't do that. Because I believe in what we've created. And I believe in our potential. And if we give up now, we won't be doing us and all of our hard work justice.

Lastly…what’s the next step for the film?

AMANDA: There are the last few post-production tasks that are in the process of completion. And then...film festivals!! We are very excited to see where Three Roads will land, in terms of the festival circuit. After that will come distribution - we'll have to see what happens with our festival premiere to determine whether we distribute independently or partner with a distribution company. It's all new to us, but we're learning so much in the process.