Inaugural Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival announces exciting line-up

Head organizer Todd Morris of Jim Thorpe has announced the birth of the first annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival, premiering Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 at the Mauch Chunk Opera House.

The exciting 2017 line-up includes Erika Stone: Funeral Day by Jon Weinberg, Street Scene by Lars Gerhard, Red by Branko Tomovic, Even Lovers Get the Blues by Laurent Micheli, The Fastest, Most Romantic Love Yet by Shane Butler, Quaker Oaths by Louisiana Kreutz and many more.

The JTIFF channels the rebellious spirit of the Molly Maguires, welcoming the boldest, most defiant filmmakers to present their work, shatter convention, and incite spirited debate. Their credo is “eyes and minds wide open,” and they mean it.

Morris, himself a film and commercial producer who works throughout the United States, will screen over 100 films from all over the world, covering every genre and subject, from gritty underground and experimental films to well-funded traditional works. On Friday and Saturday nights, they’ll present a special late night “grindhouse” program. Be prepared for some bloody, disturbing films that not only push the envelope, but rip it to shreds.

Morris guarantees that this first festival will be an event like none other, so both film lovers and people just interested in something different definitely won’t want to miss it.

For more information, visit http://www.jimthorpeindiefilmfest.com