Giveaway: Win a Copy of Indie Horror PITCHFORK on DVD

We are apparently in a giving mood today here at ScreenAnarchy because we have another, bigger, DVD giveaway to share with our U.S. readers today. We are also giving away this week five (FIVE!!!) copies of Glenn Douglas Packard's indie horror Pitchfork on DVD.

Uncork'd Entertainment released the flick on DVD last week. Extras on the DVD and BD include ‘Behind the scenes : the Making of Pitchfork’ featurette, ‘Becoming Pitchfork: Making of a Monster’ featurette, deleted scenes, bloopers, outtakes, teaser & trailer, and audition tapes.

Having recently shared a life-changing secret with his family, Hunter recruits his friends to come with him from New York to the farm where he grew up as he faces his parents for the first time. As the college students enjoy the fresh air of Michigan farm country, an older, more dangerous secret slowly emerges. While Hunter navigates a new place within his conservative family, a vicious creature from their past descends on the farm, putting the unsuspecting city kids in mortal danger. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Wilkinson, in the title role, with Lindsey Nicole, Brian Raetz, Ryan Moore, Celina Beach, Keith Webb, Sheila Leason, Nicole Dambro, Vibhu Raghave, Rachel Carter, Andrew Dawe-Collins, Carol Ludwick, Derek Reynolds, Addisyn Wallace and Anisbel Lopez.

There really is not a whole lot of trivia out there about Pitchfork so all we are going to ask for is that you go to the IMDB page for the film and look up the 'plot keywords'.