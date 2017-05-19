Frontières@Fantasia: First Wave Announced. Includes Legends, Indie Faves And More
As the Summer approaches we at ScreenAnarchy have already begun clearing our schedules in July for the Fantasia International Film Festival. I in particular make sure that I am free to cover the Frontières co-production market that runs from July 20th through 23rd so everyone has a glimpse as to what may be coming down the pipe in regards to genre and fantastic cinema.
Filmmakers from around the world gather in Montreal each year with prospective films in tow, hoping that they can find the resources to make their next projects pop up on those screens. The mix of filmmakers is always eclectic and they all come with their own fascinating, crazy and wonderful ideas.
The first wave of titles taking part in this year's co-production market have been announced and as always it is a diverse mix of legends, indie faves and more. King of the zombies, George A. Romero, is making, what I believe, his first appearance in the market. Indie leader Larry Fessenden is back with one of his Glass Eye Pix family members, Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead). LFO's Antonio Tublén and Alexandre Brondsted are back with a new project. There are also a handful of filmmakers in the first wave below looking to make their feature debuts. They could be the future leaders of genre and fantastic cinema perhaps?
None of the announced projects have come with a description so we are all going to have to wait until Frontières weekend to find out more about each project. Included in the full press releae below are the first ten projects selected for this year's market.
CANNES, Friday May 19 - Wrapping up a year that already includes the inaugural Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam, and the upcoming Frontières Platform in Cannes, Frontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the 9th edition of its co-production market. The market will take place July 20-23 in Montreal.Frontières connects North America with Europe in an environment specifically focused on genre film co-production and financing. Now a multi platform initiative in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes, this year Frontières has expanded its programming to provide in-depth networking and development opportunities for projects at various stages of development.Frontières is thrilled to announce a first wave of projects selected to participate in its 9th edition. Notable project helmers include: the legendary George A. Romero (NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, DAWN OF THE DEAD), director/writer Blaine Thurier (LOW SELF-ESTEEM GIRL, indie rock’s THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS), producers Titus Kreyenberg (I AM NOT A WITCH), Caroline Piras (AUX YEUX DES VIVANTS - AMONG THE LIVING), and the team behind I SELL THE DEAD and the live radio drama TALES BEYOND THE PALE, Larry Fessenden & Glenn McQuaid with writer Clay McLeod Chapman (THE BOY); and director-producer team Antonio Tublén and Alexandre Brondsted (LFO, ROBIN). The full project line-up will be announced in early June.This weekend in Cannes, Frontières will also unveil the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film, a dedicated section of presentations and networking opportunities for the genre community. Events will include a Proof of Concept Presentation of projects in the late finance & packaging stages, a Buyers Showcase of recently completed or work-in-progress films, and the co-presentation of the Fantastic Fanatics Mixer, a networking cocktail in partnership with genre festivals and markets around the world.Frontières at Fantasia: First Wave ProjectsGeorge A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead (Canada)Director: Matt BirmanWriters: George A. Romero, Matt Birman,Producers: George A. Romero (New Romero Productions), Matt Manjourides, Justin Martell (Not the Funeral Home) Matt Birman (Pig Dreams)High Dive (Germany/UK/Hungary)Director: Ádám CsásziWriters: Ádám Császi & Iván SzabóProducers: Titus Kreyenberg (unafilm), Samm Haillay (Third Films) Adrás Muht (Focus fox)Kicking Blood (Canada)Director/Writer: Blaine ThurierProducers: Leonard Farlinger & Jennifer Jonas (New Real Films)Nameless (France/Belgium)Director: Yannick MullerWriters: Yannick Muller & Nicolas FleureauProducers: Delphine Crozatier (Contrebande Productions) & Sylvain Goldberg & Serge de Poucques (Nexus Factory)A Nightmare Wakes (USA)Director/Writer: Nora UnkelProducers: Devin Shepherd & Nora Unkel (Wild Obscura Films)Protect Us From Our Hunger (Luxembourg)Director/Writer: Jacques MolitorProducers: Gilles Chanial, Caroline Piras (Les Films Fauves)The Restoration at Grayson Manor (USA)Director: Glenn McQuaidWriters: Clay McLeod Chapman (Script), Glenn McQuaid (Story)Producer: Larry Fessenden (Glass Eye Pix)Restore Point (Czech Republic)Director: Robert HlozWriter: Tomislav CeckaProducer: Jan Kallista (Film Kolektiv)The Stolen Child (Canada)Director/Writer: Sebastian McKinnonProducers: Sebastian McKinnon (Five Knights Productions Inc), Victoria Sanchez-Mandryk & Sandy Martinez (Just Believe Productions)Zoo (Sweden/Denmark)Director/Writer: Antonio TublénProducer: Alexander Brondsted (Pingpong Film)FRONTIÈRES is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes, and is co-funded by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union. Frontières 2017 is made possible thanks to our partners: the Netherlands Film Fund, Wallimage, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Telefilm Canada and SODEC.
