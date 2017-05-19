Frontières@Fantasia: First Wave Announced. Includes Legends, Indie Faves And More

As the Summer approaches we at ScreenAnarchy have already begun clearing our schedules in July for the Fantasia International Film Festival. I in particular make sure that I am free to cover the Frontières co-production market that runs from July 20th through 23rd so everyone has a glimpse as to what may be coming down the pipe in regards to genre and fantastic cinema.

Filmmakers from around the world gather in Montreal each year with prospective films in tow, hoping that they can find the resources to make their next projects pop up on those screens. The mix of filmmakers is always eclectic and they all come with their own fascinating, crazy and wonderful ideas.

The first wave of titles taking part in this year's co-production market have been announced and as always it is a diverse mix of legends, indie faves and more. King of the zombies, George A. Romero, is making, what I believe, his first appearance in the market. Indie leader Larry Fessenden is back with one of his Glass Eye Pix family members, Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead). LFO's Antonio Tublén and Alexandre Brondsted are back with a new project. There are also a handful of filmmakers in the first wave below looking to make their feature debuts. They could be the future leaders of genre and fantastic cinema perhaps?

None of the announced projects have come with a description so we are all going to have to wait until Frontières weekend to find out more about each project. Included in the full press releae below are the first ten projects selected for this year's market.