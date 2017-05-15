Festival Watch: The Fifth Annual Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival

The festival is in its fifth year and runs the last weekend in May. PKDFF offers everything from feature and short length film programs, VR demos and is introducing a new panel series this year called PKD Talks. The announcement below is just a small hint of what the festival has to offer that weekend.

The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival is returning for its fifth annual event from May 25-30, 2017 in venues across Manhattan and Queens, New York. The program showcases over 100 films, premieres, panels, virtual reality demonstrations and celebratory gatherings as the festival continues its salute to the master of science fiction, Philip K. Dick. To kick off the event, singer and songwriter IAMEVE will perform her debut single "Starman" at the opening night reception.

Highlights include the world premieres of A Life Gone Wild (2016) and III (2016), North American premiere of FTL (2017), USA premieres of Gods Among Us: The Science of Contact (2016), Vilsen (2016) and Huldra: Lady of the Forest (2016), East Coast premieres of Sixteen Legs (2016) and The End of the Lonely Island (2016) and NYC premiere of The Tomorrow Paradox (2016).

The festival will also launch PKD Talks: Conversations with Luminaries, Visionaries and Mavericks, a new panel series discussing scientific, inspirational and world changing themes with author/physicist Dr. Ronald Mallett, computer scientist Jacques Vallee, directors Maryanne Bilham-Knight and Caroline Cory, web host Joe Cerletti, astrophysicist Rudy Schild and more special guests.