Check Out The Trailer For Indian OCULUS Remake, DOBAARA

Normally something like an upcoming Hindi language remake of surprise horror hit Oculus would pass me by because, frankly, most such films are pretty awful. However, I have a couple of very compelling reasons to pay attention to the June 2nd release of Dobaara.

Dobaara, directed by Indian filmmaker Prawaal Raman, is the above-mentioned Oculus remake, and by the look of this trailer, they are going to follow the original film pretty closely. Indian horror in general is a very mixed bag, with only a few films really having stuck out over the last decade or so, but Dobaara's cast is impressive enough that I'm going to give it a shot.

Leading the cast is the duo of Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. Saleem has featured in several successful films over the last few years including Hawaa Hawaai and Mujhse Friendship Karoge. However, it is Huma Qureshi that is the real star in my eyes. Qureshi's credits include a very strong showing in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and solid performances in Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur and surprisingly good horror film, Ek Thi Dayaan.

The talent doesn't end there! Also appearing in a supporting role is Adil Hussain, one of India's finest character actors and recent National Award winner for his performance in Shubashish Bhutiani's Hotel Salvation.

The trailer looks like a pretty straight adaptation of the original film, but with talent like this in front of the camera, I'm very interested in where they take the material. Dobaara opens on June 2nd.