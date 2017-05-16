Cannes 2017 Preview: 12 Picks from the Official Competition and Un Certain Regard

It's Festival de Cannes time yet again and right beside the swanky yachts and expensive outfits, there is all kinds of money being spent on moving pictures as well. But while those deals are going down in the basements and hotel rooms of Europe's big summer market, there are a few of the biggest films of the year unspooling with all the pomp and circumstance of royal wedding right out front. The main attraction for Cannes-goers is the Official Palme d'Or Competition. We've got a preview for you today of a handful of the films premiering there as well as a few of the movies in the just slightly less important Un Certain Regard program as well.

Okja

Director Bong's follow-up to Snowpiercer is this creature feature (well that might be a stretch) about a girl and her strange animal friend. It stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo-hyun, Lily Collins, and Steven Yeun and will be released by Netflix (as has been a point of controversy for the festival).



Palme d'Or Competition The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Quite possibly the most anticipated film in competition is Yorgos Lanthimos's follow-up to The Lobster. Colin Farrell is back, this time alongside Nicole Kidman, Raffey Cassidy, and Alicia Silverstone in what's being billed as a psychological thriller-cum-horror about a man who is confronted with the drastic actions of his adopted teen. Expect it to be weirder than that synopsis would make it sound.



Palme d'Or Competition The Beguiled

Sofia Coppola's first feature since The Bling Ring is this highly anticipated Civil War drama that stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. The film doesn't premiere until the second Wednesday of the fest so it will be a bit of a wait until the buzz lands. Focus is putting out the film in the US later this year.



Palme d'Or Competition Before We Vanish

Kurosawa Kiyoshi is no stranger to the Croisette, especially Un Certain Regard. While 2003's Bright Future premiered in competition, Kairo (2001), Tokyo Sonata (2008), and Journey to the Shore (2015) all played in UCR. That's where you'll find this latest about three scout aliens inhabiting human bodies in anticipation of a coming invasion.



Un Certain Regard The Square

Force Majeure snuck up on everyone at Cannes when it premiered as part of Un Certain Regard in 2014. No one is sleeping on Ruben Östlund this time as his latest about a famous artist trying to create a work of art to promote altruism is in competition. It stars Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Terry Notary.



Palme d'Or Competition The Meyerowitz Stories

Noah Baumbach is nothing if not great with awkward family situations. He mines that familiar familial territory in this Netflix movie about a famous artist patriarch and his strange/estranged brood. It stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman, and Grace Van Patten.



Palme d'Or Competition Walking Past the Future

The lone entry from China in the main programs is Li Ruijin's contemporary story of a city woman working to make her parents more comfortable in their rural home.



Un Certain Regard Good Time

One of A24's whopping four films at the festival is the Safdie Brothers' hard-boiled crime thriller about a man trying to break his brother out of prison. This follow-up to Heaven Knows What stars Robert Pattinson, Barkhad Abdi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.



Palme d'Or Competition Happy End

Michael Haneke will look to make it a three-peat after winning the Palme d'Or with his last two entries The White Ribbon (2009) and Amour (2012). His latest is a European refugee drama that stars Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Mathieu Kassovitz, and Toby Jones. As long as there is no "wins too much" backlash, this looks like the bet makers' choice.



Palme d'Or Competition Wonderstruck

Todd Haynes's follow-up to Carol tells two simultaneous stories; one about a young woman in 1960s New York, the other a man in the present-day Midwest. Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Amy Hargreaves, and Cory Michael Smith star in the film that will be released stateside by Amazon.



Palme d'Or Competition Wind River

The only American movie in UCR is Taylor Sheridan's Sundance-premiering crime thriller. This highly anticipated directorial debut by the writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water stars Elizabeth Olsen as an FBI agent way out of her depths when she goes to a remote Native American reservation in the frozen north to investigate a murder. Jeremy Renner stars alongside Olsen in this film which will hit theaters in the US from The Weinstein Co.



Un Certain Regard Jupiter's Moon

White God director Kornél Mundruczó (you remember, the dog movie) is back at Cannes with this genre-y sounding competition entry about a man who gains levitation powers after he is wounded illegally crossing into Europe.



Palme d'Or Competition