BLACK ROSE: Loken is Green And Alexander Nevsky's Apparently a Robot in This Exclusive Clip

Having just bowed at cinemas this past weekend, if the lure of a stoic Alexander Nevsky and the allure of Kristanna Loken were not enough to get you into a cinema to watch Nevsky's Black Rose then fear not for it will be available on VOD and DVD tomorrow, May 2nd.

If by chance you need convincing then we have an exclusive clip to share with you which you will find further down. In the clip Nevsky's Russian police officer Vladimir and Loken's LAPD officer Smith arrive on the scene of a gruesome murder. Hardly phased by the sight of a dead body Vladimir engages his servos and moves off camera so Smith can head the warning from one of her fellow officers about the fate of Vladimir's last partner in Moscow.

If you are not old enough to remember how the great Arnold Schwarzenegger fared in the early days of his long career this is as close as we can get to the real thing. It's uncanny. This feels like Red Heat but without a sense of humor. Do not emote. Do not emote! Danger! Danger!