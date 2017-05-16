BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival announces 2017 winners

The 6th edition of the BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival just announced their award winners for their exciting 2017 edition. Highlights included Shadow of the Missing by Jamie Lee Smith and David Campion, The Lighthouse by Chris Crow, By Any Means by Leighton Spence, Red by Branko Tomovic, The Wasting by Carolyn Saunders and Kidnap Me by Ross Aitken and James Browning.

The festival had something for everyone with films screened from all over the world. There was comedy, thrillers, SciFi, Drama and Documentaries plus q&a sessions with many of the attending film makers. RTS Wales once again held a special screening and q&a session and BAFTA Cymru was also present during the week.

The 2017 award winners include The Lighthouse for Best Feature Film, Journey as Best Animation, Pechorin as Best Foreign Feature Film, Panic as Best Short Film and Superheroes as Best Foreign Short Film.