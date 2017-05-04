APOSTLE: Lay Hands On The First Still From Gareth Evans' Latest

The Raid helmer Gareth Evans is currently deep into production on his latest effort, the English language period set thriller Apostle, in his native Wales. And for those eager for a peek, well, we've got one as Evans has just posted the first official still of the film on his Instagram.

This is obviously a very different world and story than what he brought us with The Raid films but the production values on display here are impressive. Story? The synopsis goes like this:

The year is 1905. Thomas Richardson travels to a remote island to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult demanding a ransom for her safe return. It soon becomes clear that the cult will regret the day it baited this man, as he digs deeper and deeper into the secrets and lies upon which the commune is built.

Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, and Paul Higgins star.

[Full disclosure: Apostle is an XYZ Films production and, yep, XYZ is where I spend the bulk of my working hours. So conflict of interest, etc etc, do with that what you will.]