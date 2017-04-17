Tribeca Coverage Weird Videos Weird Features International News Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch Chrzu's Wild Comedy Short THE CONTRACT Before Its Sequel Premieres

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote

We are pleased to present the internet premiere of The Contract, a short comedy written and directed by Finnish filmmaker CHRZU.

His short film Nightsatan and the Loops of Doom first caught our attention back in 2014 and he's been chipping away at making a feature version since then.

But he's also been busy developing other projects. The Contract was made in 2015 and enjoyed its world premiere at the wonderful Morbido Film Festival in Mexico. It also won The Golden Lomax award at Monster Fest's Trasharama section last year in Australia.

A sequel, The Consequence, is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming spring edition of the Night Visions International Film Festival in Helsinki, Finland on April 22. Before that happens, you can watch the short below, in its entirety, thanks to Chrzu and his filmmaking team. Enjoy! (Or be appalled, depending on your taste!) Then click through the gallery to see credits and stills. Click through to the end to see the poster for The Consequence and watch its trailer.

The Contract from Twisted Films on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ChrzuFinlandNight Visions 2017Nightsatan

More about Nightsatan And The Loops Of Doom

  • Jane F

    Absolute crap! You need more than a few obscene props to craft comedic content. I am reminded of the very poor comedians, who in their lack of content just stand onstage and swear.

    Lots of effort to expend for such mediocre results.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.