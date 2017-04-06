SXSW Coverage Hollywood Features Anime Indie Features Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Unrestricted View Film Festival announces exciting 2017 program

Jerome Morrow
Contributor
The Unrestricted View Film Festival is back for it's 2nd year. The festival is run by filmmakers and aims to celebrate the very best in indie and encourage all aspects of independent film making. This edition will run from April 24th-30th in London and the fantastic line-up includes new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Look out for Untitled by Chris Loizou, The Bench by Mary Mullan, Red by Branko Tomovic, Mile End by Graham Higgins, 6 Love Stories by Michael Dunaway, Search Engines by Russell Brown, Northern Lights by Nick Connor and many other fantastic gems.

You can find the complete program on their freshly launched website: http://www.uvff.co.uk/unrestricted-view-film-festival

