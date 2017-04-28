Unrestricted View Film Festival announces 2017 award nominations
The Unrestricted View Film Festival is back for it's 2nd year. The festival is run by filmmakers and celebrates the very best in indie and encourages all aspects of independent film making. This year's fantastic line-up includes new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Look out for Untitled by Chris Loizou, The Bench by Mary Mullan, Red by Branko Tomovic, Mile End by Graham Higgins, 6 Love Stories by Michael Dunaway, Search Engines by Russell Brown, Northern Lights by Nick Connor and many other fantastic gems.
Here is the list of this year's award nominees:
Best Feature
UNTITLED (A Film)
Mile End
Dead Certain
What Waits in the Red
Best Foreign Feature
Bookends
Search Engines
White Night
Public Intimacy
Best Short
Mia
Latent
Boris in the Forest
Ken & Carol Lose the Plot
Connie
Goalie
Padlock
Best Foreign Short
Paradise
Croissant
Wanton Boys
The Loudest Silence
Bereavement
NOCEBO
Stone on Stone
Pollution of the Heart
Best Web Series
Mina Murray’s Journal
Hooked
Hyperconnexion
My America
Festival Director’s Choice
Announced on the night
Best Director
Chris Loizou (UNTITLED (A Film))
Luciana Canton (Public Intimacy)
Hendrick Faller (Dead Certain)
Graham Higgins (Mile End)
Best Director (Short Film)
Maria Martinez Bayona (Mia)
Connor O’Hare (Infinite)
Ben Hyland (Padlock)
Cat Davies (Connie)
Yolanda Roman (Bereavement)
Toa Stappard (Goalie)
Nicholas Jessup (The Boxer)
Best Actor
Mark Dymond (Untitled (a Film))
Alex Humes (Mile End)
Mark Arnold (Mile End)
Ross Partridge (6 Love Stories)
William Turner Roden (What Waits in the Red)
Best Actress
Kat Espaillat (Bookends)
Anya Korzun (Dead Certain)
Sara Jewell (Shopping Channels)
Katie Quinn (Northern Lights)
Vanessa Stevenson (What Waits in the Red)
Best Actress (Short Film)
Elisa Lasowski (Mia)
Kareemah Maphasa (Sheila)
Camilla Braaksma (Paradise)
Catrin Stewart (Connie)
Laura Lattimore (Head First)
Rhiannon Sommers (Yolk)
Best Actor (Short Film)
Valmike Rampersad (Padlock)
Kevin Kane (Uncle Silas)
Jack Noble (Found)
Nicholas Pinnock (Goalie)
Branko Tomovic (Red)
George MacKay (Infinite)
Best Score
A Hand With a Mind of it’s Own
White Night
Infinite
The Bench
Best Cinematography
Padlock
Latent
Mia
Stone on Stone
Best Editing
Untitled (A Film)
Enter the Cowboy
The Loudest Silence
Found
Best Screenplay
Untitled (A Film)
Mile End
The Wanton Boys
Red
Best Art Direction
Yolk
Padlock
Red
Only Human
Best Make Up/Costume
Yolk
Nocebo
Red
Pollution of the Heart
Enter the Cowboy
Best Documentary
Tales from The Two Puddings
No Human Involved
Breaking Boundaries
Best Short Documentary
Black Dog (Jasper Valentine)
Flask Walk (Michael Stowe)
Every Ghost Has an Orchestra (Shayna Connelly)
You can find the complete program and award nominees on their website: http://www.uvff.co.uk/unrestricted-view-film-festival