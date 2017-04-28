Unrestricted View Film Festival announces 2017 award nominations

The Unrestricted View Film Festival is back for it's 2nd year. The festival is run by filmmakers and celebrates the very best in indie and encourages all aspects of independent film making. This year's fantastic line-up includes new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Look out for Untitled by Chris Loizou, The Bench by Mary Mullan, Red by Branko Tomovic, Mile End by Graham Higgins, 6 Love Stories by Michael Dunaway, Search Engines by Russell Brown, Northern Lights by Nick Connor and many other fantastic gems.

Here is the list of this year's award nominees:

Best Feature

UNTITLED (A Film)

Mile End

Dead Certain

What Waits in the Red



Best Foreign Feature

Bookends

Search Engines

White Night

Public Intimacy



Best Short

Mia

Latent

Boris in the Forest

Ken & Carol Lose the Plot

Connie

Goalie

Padlock



Best Foreign Short

Paradise

Croissant

Wanton Boys

The Loudest Silence

Bereavement

NOCEBO

Stone on Stone

Pollution of the Heart



Best Web Series

Mina Murray’s Journal

Hooked

Hyperconnexion

My America



Festival Director’s Choice

Announced on the night



Best Director

Chris Loizou (UNTITLED (A Film))

Luciana Canton (Public Intimacy)

Hendrick Faller (Dead Certain)

Graham Higgins (Mile End)

Best Director (Short Film)

Maria Martinez Bayona (Mia)

Connor O’Hare (Infinite)

Ben Hyland (Padlock)

Cat Davies (Connie)

Yolanda Roman (Bereavement)

Toa Stappard (Goalie)

Nicholas Jessup (The Boxer)



Best Actor

Mark Dymond (Untitled (a Film))

Alex Humes (Mile End)

Mark Arnold (Mile End)

Ross Partridge (6 Love Stories)

William Turner Roden (What Waits in the Red)



Best Actress

Kat Espaillat (Bookends)

Anya Korzun (Dead Certain)

Sara Jewell (Shopping Channels)

Katie Quinn (Northern Lights)

Vanessa Stevenson (What Waits in the Red)



Best Actress (Short Film)

Elisa Lasowski (Mia)

Kareemah Maphasa (Sheila)

Camilla Braaksma (Paradise)

Catrin Stewart (Connie)

Laura Lattimore (Head First)

Rhiannon Sommers (Yolk)



Best Actor (Short Film)

Valmike Rampersad (Padlock)

Kevin Kane (Uncle Silas)

Jack Noble (Found)

Nicholas Pinnock (Goalie)

Branko Tomovic (Red)

George MacKay (Infinite)



Best Score

A Hand With a Mind of it’s Own

White Night

Infinite

The Bench



Best Cinematography

Padlock

Latent

Mia

Stone on Stone



Best Editing

Untitled (A Film)

Enter the Cowboy

The Loudest Silence

Found



Best Screenplay

Untitled (A Film)

Mile End

The Wanton Boys

Red



Best Art Direction

Yolk

Padlock

Red

Only Human



Best Make Up/Costume

Yolk

Nocebo

Red

Pollution of the Heart

Enter the Cowboy

Best Documentary

Tales from The Two Puddings

No Human Involved

Breaking Boundaries

Best Short Documentary

Black Dog (Jasper Valentine)

Flask Walk (Michael Stowe)

Every Ghost Has an Orchestra (Shayna Connelly)

You can find the complete program and award nominees on their website: http://www.uvff.co.uk/unrestricted-view-film-festival