ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE: Bruce Willis Going Out of His Way For His Buddy

RLJ Entertainment has picked up the U.S. rights for Mark Cullen's action comedy Once Upon A Time In Venice, starring Bruce Willis.

This looks to be Cullen's directorial debut. He has worked with his brother, Robb, in television over the years. Together they wrote Kevin Smith's Cop Out, which Bruce Willis starred in with Tracy Morgan.

Below is the full press release along with a description of the film so you know who Willis' Buddy is and why he is so important to him.