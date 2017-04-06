SXSW Coverage International News International Interviews Dramas Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE: Bruce Willis Going Out of His Way For His Buddy
RLJ Entertainment has picked up the U.S. rights for Mark Cullen's action comedy Once Upon A Time In Venice, starring Bruce Willis.
This looks to be Cullen's directorial debut. He has worked with his brother, Robb, in television over the years. Together they wrote Kevin Smith's Cop Out, which Bruce Willis starred in with Tracy Morgan.
Below is the full press release along with a description of the film so you know who Willis' Buddy is and why he is so important to him.
RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) has acquired all U.S. rights to the highly anticipated action/comedy ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE, directed by Mark Cullen, which is set to release in theaters and on VOD on June 16. This film is the second collaboration between star Bruce Willis (Die Hard Series) and writers Mark Cullen and Robb Cullen. They previously worked on the action/comedy COP OUT in 2010.ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE also stars an ensemble cast including John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Big Lebowski), Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”), Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”, Justice League), Famke Janssen (X-Men Series, “How To Get Away With Murder”), Adam Goldberg (“Fargo”, Saving Private Ryan) and Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle). Mark Ward, RLJE’s Chief Acquisitions Officer, made the announcement today.“We are excited to work with such a talented ensemble cast, with Bruce Willis at its helm,” said Ward. “Bruce Willis is an iconic actor known for his action roles and impeccable comedic timing. We’re proud to bring this film to the big screen and various platforms.”ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE tells the story of Venice Beach P.I. Steve Ford (Bruce Willis): a detective who’s good with the ladies, bad with the punches, and wild about his dog, Buddy. But when his beloved pet is stolen by local thugs, Steve makes a questionable alliance with their devious leader, Spider (Jason Momoa). Teaming up with his best friend (John Goodman), Steve pulls out the big guns in search of Spider’s stolen cocaine and cash in order to set things straight and get Buddy back where he belongs.ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE is produced by Nicolas Chartier (The Hurt Locker), Laura Ford (Carolina), Zev Foreman (Dallas Buyers Club), Mark Cullen and Robb Cullen, and is executive produced by Jonathan Deckter (Colossal) and Stephen J. Eads (Live Free or Die Hard).
