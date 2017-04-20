Tribeca Coverage Superhero Movies Movie Posters Indie Reviews Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
MOM & ME Trailer: Your First Look at The Trailer, Just in Time For Mother's Day
With Mother's Day coming up (May 14th if you needed the reminder) you may be looking for something above flowers and a card to do with mom this year.
You may want to grab some tissue, head to your local cinema, and watch Ken Wardrop’s documentary Mom & Me. If you do not like to be seen crying in public you can also watch it at home on VOD.
To test your emotional waters ScreenAnarchy has been given the first look at the trailer and poster for the theatrical and VOD release coming up on May 5th.
Writer-director Ken Wardrop’s “deeply affecting documentary” Mom & Me has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment for a U.S theatrical and VOD release May 5.From Uncork’d Entertainment, Mom & Me is a “nicely judged mirror on life and feelings” (The Hollywood Reporter) that delicately challenges the familiar love story shared between a son and his mother.Oklahoma has recently been voted the manliest state in the US. With Mother’s Day coming soon, radio show host Joe Cristiano wants to investigate if the manliest men, in the manliest state in the Union, are willing to call in and discuss their mothers on air.See the film that “captures the universal experience of motherly love perfectly” (FilmIreland) only at theaters and on VOD May 5.
